All are in the mind

Kajal Chatterjee

While morning gets portrayed as a matter of positivity in contrast to night, sunlit environment is made synonymous to enthusiasm unlike a cloudy drizzling day representing all things gloomy!

But life definitely enlightens me about the stark reality.

I remember an incident in childhood when a very favorite uncle and aunt of mine came to visit us for few days. They would leave for their place by a train departing very early morning.

So we had to bid them a painful farewell as they left for the station! Who says “Morning is beautiful and epitome of hope”! Despite the relative calmness of the surrounding in that hour with only the birds chirping from trees, the morning was seeming very depressing for me. However within an hour, I heard the warm voice of aunt calling out my name from outside! Am I hallucinating! Then a knock at the door! And Hurrah, my uncle-aunt have returned as the scheduled train has got cancelled due to a continuing rail blockade somewhere on the route! That means we will enjoy their presence for another whole day! What a bonus! And suddenly I perceived that the morning which was so “depressing” has turned into a fountain of joy instantly!

My 8-day aged son’s journey to maternal home from hospital after birth. Sky engulfed by dark cloud since early morning. As we were leaving the premises, a drizzle started. Within an hour of safe return home, it was almost a cloudburst with absolutely “midnight” at noon coupled with lightning and thunder. Electricity supply also got disrupted. But huddled together around a candle with the little baby sometimes smiling despite in sleep — what a beautiful weather as well as night it was in my joyous mind! In contrast that December afternoon in Jamshedpur —- full of warm sunlight with Subarnarekha flowing past the Dalma Hill ranges. But far from basking in joy, it was absolute darkness in my eyes as that very favorite uncle is leaving for the heavenly abode from the crematorium! And what to say of definition of beauty! Is Beauty necessarily linked to green mountains, crystal clear rivers and divine sites? Again life throws up another definition revolving it. Just four days prior to our scheduled Arunachal Pradesh tour, news came of hospitalisation of a very very close octogenarian relative of ours. Though he was admitted in the ICU, even my farthest thought didn’t envisage that I am having the last glimpse of the fatherly figure whose heart was enriched with deep warmth and love for me and to whom I should remain indebted for ever! He was still in hospital when our journey resumed. Though enjoying the beauty of the North-Eastern state to the hilt, still he was present there in my conscious mind. Through communication back home, I was aware of his continued stay at the hospital. We reached our final destination of Tawang and completed the tour surrounding it in 3 days. Now it is the turn of return. But far from getting a bit depressed for completion of the tour, I was still in holiday spirits as descending from the Himalayas high above will also take a journey of 2 complete days with visits to many way side waterfalls and exquisite Bomdilla monastery still left in our itinerary! After breakfast, a quick walk in cold misty Tawang for the last time. And next our return journey is about to start! And just then came that dreaded call from home with the news of his demise! Waterfalls visited, hot lunch taken amidst the Himalayan ridges, Upper Monastery of Bomdilla was also shining under the sun in full glory; but the mist of Tawang just didn’t leave me throughout the return journey as it had entered my mindset and engulfed it overwhelmingly. Oh what a clash between head and heart! How could I have ventured in the trip first of all, given his hospitalisation! My head says 100% financial investment done, that too non-refundable! My head says my family specially son was eagerly waiting for the trip since months! My head says how could I have thought that he would pass away! After all hospital is not necessarily the gateway of heaven, rather an immense guarantee(if not full) for returning home in a recovered state of health! But who can control the heart which was simply punching knock-out blows one after another to all the “logic” being furnished by the head! So experiencing that constant battle in my mind with my conscience pricking me relentlessly, the return leg of the tour turned out to be absolutely mechanical and drab for me despite travelling amidst the divine setting of Shela Pass, Kameng river, Tenga Valley or green plains of Assam! And I was just praying to the Almighty that if I have committed anything heartless, he/she should never pardon me!

Now I realise that whatever be the apparent definition/interpretation of morning, night. “energetic”/”gloomy” weather or beauty ; actually all are nothing but the current state of mind. All will seem feel look heavenly in relieved backdrop, depressing sad repulsive in an uncomforting inconsolable state of consciousness.

