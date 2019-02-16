All communities presence adds special touch to Lui Ngai Ni

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 15: Lui Ngai Ni – 2019, the seed sowing festival of Nagas was celebrated with leaders of different communities and CSOs including AMUCO, UCM, UNC, NPF, Naga Hoho, JCILPS, CCSK, Hmar Inpui Manipur and Mizo People Convention among others at Senapati district headquarters today.

The function organized by Naga People’s Organization (NPO) under the aegis of United Naga Council (UNC) was graced by PHED Minister Losii Dikho, Chingai A/C MLA Khashim Vashum and Tamenglong A/C MLA Samuel Jendai Kamei among others as chief guest and guests of honour.

In his speech, Losii Dikho claimed that the participation of many communities and CSOs from both the Hills and valley region in the Lui Ngai Ni celebration marks the togetherness among various communities residing in the State.

This would help a lot in understanding each others’ cultures and aspirations adding that the day will remain a historic day.

He went on to laud the NPO and UNC for organizing the Lui Ngai Ni celebration by accommodating the leaders of many communities and CSOs in the function.

“Lui Ngai Ni has been a regular festival of Nagas since the past many decades. But there is so much difference and uniqueness in this year’s celebration with all the leaders of various communities and CSOs from both hills and valley participating”, Losii Dikho said.

Stating that merely sharing cultural values among different communities is not enough for celebrating Lui Ngai Ni, the Minister further urged all communities to share ideas and knowledge on environment protection and to work practically towards this end.

He then conveyed that the State Government has approved a proposal for taking up a water supply scheme at Senapati town wherein the water flowing from Khabung Karong will be tapped and utilized for providing potable water at Senapati town. Samuel Jendai urged the Naga communities residing in the State to make a new paradigm shift to make their hopes and dreams for peace, prosperity and economic development a reality.

While underscoring the importance of preserving their own cultures and traditions, the MLA also asked all the Naga tribes to spread their cultural values to their neighbours and friends.

‘Let us sow the seed of tomorrow and let the spirit of unity be sprouted everywhere”, Samuel said while emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and unity in the State.

Meanwhile, Khashim Vashum appealed all Nagas not to forget their leaders who relentlessly work for the welfare and growth of Naga community.

Pointing out that all community members in the Naga society must learn to acknowledge the problems faced by one another, he said that a society will not be able to stand and play any role in the global arena if the members in the society do not cooperate and fail to solve the problems faced even by their community members.

Besides showcasing the rich cultural items of various Naga tribes, many singers also performed during the function.

The Lui Ngai Ni festival which concluded today was kick started yesterday.