All community meet held Goodwill mission to continue as a movement

IMPHAL, Dec 21: A meeting of all communities of Manipur was held today at Khwairamband Keithel under the aegis of the Goodwill Mission for Peaceful Co-existence (GMPC) with the primary objective of resolving the tense situation and restore normalcy in the State.

More than 30 people including leaders of different communities, civil society organisations, scholars and senior citizens spoke at the meeting.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, GMPC convenor Ningthouja Lancha who moderated the meeting said that GMPC has been preparing to translate into action all the points, opinions and suggestions raised by different speakers.

“Although no definite decision was adopted at the meeting, we would appeal to all concerned to lift the economic blockade as well as the counter economic blockade in line with the ideas and suggestions highlighted by the speakers and also in view of the Christmas and New Year festivals”, Lancha said.

GMPC would also urge both the Government of India and the State Government to resolve the issue at the earliest.

GMPC would ask the State Government to convene a joint meeting of all communities. All this line of activities will be carried out in association with all the CSOs based in the hills and the valley, he continued.

Lancha said that GMPC is not an organisation but the beginning of a journey aimed at restoring peace and harmony in the State.

“It was rather disheartening that some major groups/organisations did not take part in today’s all community meeting due to parochial or communal outlook”, he rued.

Zeliangrong Union vice-president R Chandra Haomei, GMPC member Wungnaoshang Kasar and Manipuri Muslim Welfare Organisation president Phundreimayum Abdul Pathan too attended the meeting as moderators.

Former Minister RV Mingthing, ZU president Amu Kamei, Kuki Women Union advisor Rose Mangshi and retired SP Potsangbam Sonamani participated in the meeting as observers.

Irom Chanu Sharmila who fasted for 16 years against AFSPA 1958 before joining electoral politics this year said that blockades and counter blockades will not bring any positive outcome.

She appealed to all communities to shed all tendency toward violence and pledge collectively to live in peace and harmony.

David Shimray, a senior citizen from Ukhrul said that restoration of peace and harmony in Manipur does not depend on the Government of India or the Government of Manipur.

Only rhetoric cannot bring communal harmony, one need to practise it and work collectively, David said.

Representing Mao community, Sani Mao said that the existing conflicts among different communities should be first reconciled.

“After reconciliation, we can appeal to the UNC to lift the economic blockade. At the same time, we should also appeal to the State Government to release the arrested UNC leaders”, Sani Mao said.

Rose Mangshi remarked that there is no point of argument with regard to the assertion that the new districts were created for administrative convenience.

What matters most at the moment is getting the economic blockade and the counter blockade lifted and check attacks on religious places.

Notably, several organisations held a joint meeting on December 19 and agreed to launch the Goodwill Mission for Peace Co-existence in the backdrop of the growing tension and violent incidents that broke out in the course of the UNC’s economic blockade and the retaliatory counter blockade.