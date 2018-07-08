All India Junior Ranking Badminton Meiraba Luwang clinches singles title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 7 : Ace shuttler of Manipur, Meiraba Luwang clinched the boys’ singles title of the Yonex Sunrise All India Junior U-19 Ranking Badminton Tournament organised by Kerala Badminton Association under the aegis of Badminton Association of India at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Meiraba Luwang outlasted Siddhant Gupta of Tamil Nadu 21-10, 21-7 in the final match to win the U-19 boys singles title. Meiraba defeated Prabhu of Tamil Nadu 21-5, 21-10 in the first round before overpowering Kerala’s Manav Raj summit 21-19, 21-5 in the second round.

Meiraba booked the quarter final berth with a 21-4, 15-7 win over Emaan Sonowal of Assam in the third round of the tournament. He faced Jaswan (ranked 3) from Andhra Pradesh and sealed a 21-18, 21-15 to move into the semi-final where he met Akash Yadav of Delhi.

The semi-final also proved an easy task for Meiraba as he notched up a 21-11, 21-11 win over Akash and cruised into the final.

Altogether 489 badminton players from across the Nation take part in the tournament.