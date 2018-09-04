All orders of Prof Pandey null and void: MU bodies

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 3: A joint meeting of the executive members of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA was held at MU today together with representatives of CSOs, Meira Paibi groups and student organisations and the meeting resolved that all the so called official orders issued by Prof AP Pandey from September 1 till the end of enquiry and follow up action is taken up would be considered absolutely null and void.

After threadbare deliberation on Prof Pandey’s claim from outside MU campus that he had returned to duty in spite of the pending enquiry against him, the meeting resolved to steadfastly boycott Prof Pandey and prevent him from interfering with normalcy in Manipur University.

The gathering agreed to urge the Visitor (President of India), Chancellor, Chief Rector (Governor of Manipur), Union Human Resource Development Minister and the Chief Minister to take appropriate action against Prof Pandey.

The meeting reaffirmed that Prof Pandey would not be allowed to assume the office of the VC in any eventuality.

It also resolved to appeal through relevant MU authority to accelerate the work of the independent enquiry committee and hasten the enquiry proceeding and necessary follow up action.

On the other hand, CSOs, Meira Paibi groups and student organisations who were present at the meeting agreed to extend unstinted support to MU community in the continuing movement for removal of Prof Pandey from MU Vice Chancellorship.

The meeting presided by MUTA president Prof I Tomba, MUSA president S Jibankumar and MUSU general secretary Laishram Kennedy was attended by representatives of many Meira Paibi groups, student organisations and CSOs including the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) and United Committee, Manipur (UCM).