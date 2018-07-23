All parties’ meet deliberates MU crisis, border pillar row, FA Meet resolves to appoint Pro VC

IMPHAL, Jul 22

An all political parties meeting was convened in the Cabinet hall of the CM Secretariat today under the initiative of Chief Minister N Biren.

A press note issued by Education Minister Th Radheshyam informed that the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister was convened to adopt a united consensual strategy on various pressing issues of the State relating to the Indo-Myanmar border (Manipur Sector), Manipur University and the Framework Agreement signed between the Central Government and the NSCN (IM).

The meeting was convened to address the need to take into account views of political parties which are not represented in the State Assembly.

Pointing out that a discussion in the Assembly would not facilitate an all-party consensual decision, it stated that the meeting was attended by office bearers and functionaries of AAP, AIFB, AITC, BJP, BSP, CPI , CPI, DBSP, JD, JDU, LJP, MDPF, MNDF, MPC, MPP, NPF, NPP, NEIDP, RSP and Shiv Sena.

It continued that INC did not participate in the said meeting and a communique sent by MPCC stated that the party decided not to participate in the meeting as the matter can be discussed in the ongoing Assembly session.

The Minister informed that there was in-depth deliberation on the contro- versy surrounding the Indo-Myanmar Border (Manipur Sector) and it was resolved that a committee of all political parties be constituted comprising one representative each on the issue of the location of BP 81.

It was also resolved that the members will visit the BP 81 along with the Central team and other stake- holders for verification on July 24 and 25.

On the other hand, the present crisis at Manipur University was also discussed in detail and it was resolved that a pro Vice Chancellor be appointed in accordance with the provisions of the Manipur University Act and that the fact finding committee be urged to initiate and conclude its proceedings within the stipulated time.

It was further resolved that the Vice Chancellor of MU be asked to proceed on leave pending the proceedings of the fact finding committee and the normal activities be resumed at the university.

It further mentioned that the meeting resolved that the agitation be suspended pending the proceedings of the fact finding committee.

Lastly, the latest development on the Framework Agreement signed between the Central Government and the NSCN (IM) was discussed and it was resolved that, if required, a special Assembly session be convened to discuss the possibilities of the ongoing peace talks.

It continued that the Chief Minister stated that the Manipur People Bill which had been introduced in the ongoing session would be taken up for consideration tomorrow in addition to the issues deliberated at the all political parties meeting today.

The CM also sought cooperation of all political parties and the general public to enable smooth and participatory discourse in the State Assembly, it added.