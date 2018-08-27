Alleged extra-judicial killing cases EEVFAM rallies for justice

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 26: Demanding justice in the the alleged extrajudicial killings, Extrajudicial Execution Victim Families Association, Manipur (EEVFAM), along with various CSOs and womenfolk, staged a sit-in protest at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai today.

The protesters also organised a rally following the sit-in from the venue to submit a memorandum to the Governor urging her to take up every necessary actions within her capacity for upholding the rule of law by ensuring that the faith of the people towards the system is not eroded beyond repair.

However, the protesters failed to meet the Governor as she was not available at the time.

A scuffle ensued when police tried to stop the rally at multiple points along Tiddim road stretch including the venue of the sit-in-protest, Keishampat Junction and some other points.

Additional police re-enforcement, led by Imphal West SP Y Jogeshchandra successfully prevented the protesters from proceeding further at Keishampat near the MSPDCL office gate.

Following a long scuffle there, the police finally allowed 10 representatives led by EEVFAM president Renu Takhellambam, to enter Raj Bhawan to submit the memorandum.

Human Rights’ Alert (HRA) Executive Director Babloo Loitongbam who also arrived at the spot informed that the representatives have submitted the memorandum to the Governor through the Raj Bhavan staff but they could not meet her as she was not available at the time. Speaking to media persons, EEVFAM president Renu Takhellambam conveyed that the sit-in-protest was organized by the association in collaboration with various CSOs and womenfolk, against the delay in bringing justice to victims of the alleged extrajudicial killings in the State. She lamented that the authorities concerned have failed to book the security personnel allegedly involved in the killings of many innocent people till date despite the hue and cry from the people for justice since the past many years. Further appealing for rejecting anticipatory bail to Jhalajit, she also demanded the CBI to file charge sheets against the said police officer and expedite other pending works in connection with the extrajudicial killings cases in Manipur. She also urged the State Government to deliver justice in connection with the alleged fake encounter cases at the earliest.