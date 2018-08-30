Alleged extra-judicial killings case CBI files yet another FIR

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 29 : In connection with the ongoing alleged extra-judicial killings case at the Supreme Court and under instructions from the apex Court, the CBI has registered another FIR, this time against a combined team of CDO personnel of Thoubal police and 23 Assam Rifles in the alleged murder of a youth identified as Elangbam Kiranjit on April 24, 2009 at Shabungkok and Laikot village area of Imphal East.

This is the 31st FIR to be filed by the CBI in the ongoing case in the Supreme Court.

The agency filed the FIR No. RC/DST/2018/S/0035 pertaining to charges of murder with common intention under the Indian Penal Code following the Supreme Court’s direction.

So far the agency has registered 30 FIRs.

It may be mentioned that Kiranjit’s case was one among 6 cases inquired by the Justice Hegde Commission and the Commission concluded that the case put forth by the security forces could not be accepted and therefore, the Commission was of the opinion that the incident in question could not be justified on the ground of self-defence.

Moreover, the Commission had observed that there were no adverse antecedents of Kiranjit.

The Supreme Court bench comprising of Justice Aftab Alam and Ranjana Desai which appointed the Justice Hegde Commission in January 2013 while seeing the report had observed “this is not the best way to integrate (North Eastern) people. It is the best way to alienate them.”

As of now, CBI has filed 4 charge-sheets naming 22 personnel of Manipur police including 1 DSP and 2 police Inspectors.

In an earlier hearing, the bench comprising of Justice Madan B Lokur and UU Lalit which heard the petition of 1528 cases of alleged fake encounters directed the CBI/SIT to file the status report of the investigation on or before September 1, 2018 and fixed September 4, 2018 for hearing the same at 2 pm.