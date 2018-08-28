Alleged extra-judicial killings case Charge sheets filed against 2 cops

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 27: CBI/ SIT today submitted charge sheet against two police personnel, including one Sub Inspector, before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West in connection with the death of one Laishram Lincoln of Kakwa.

The charge sheet was submitted in connection with the investigation into the alleged fake encounter cases in Manipur.

Following the submission of the charge sheet, the Court also issued necessary summons to the police personnel concerned directing them to reply on September 24.

The charge sheet was submitted by Surender Kumar, Dy SP, CBI Anti Corruption Bureau, Imphal, now attached to SIT Manipur, against Manipur Police Sub Inspector Sagokpam Ibotombi (35) s/o (L) Dhano of Ningthembam Mayai Leikai, Jiribam and Riflemen Ajay Prakash (33) s/o Hemnath Thakur of 1st Manipur Rifles, Babupara.

The charge sheet was submitted by the CBI/SIT before the CJM Imphal West Court against the accused police personnel under section 120-B/ 302 and 201 IPC.

The Court went through the charge sheet and expressed satisfaction that prima facie materials exist for taking recognition of the said offences.

The case was registered on the direction of the Supreme Court of India (February 12, 2018 and July 14) passed in writ petition (c) 129 of 2012 regarding the death of one Laishram Lincoln alias Nicolson s/o L Modhu of Kakwa Naorem Leikai.

The Court opined that prosecution sanction against the accused police personnel is not required as the offence occurred while they were discharging their official duties.

As such, the Court registered a Cril (P) case and issued summons to the accused individuals directing them to reply on September 24. The charge sheet was submitted by the IO of the case after the investigation of the case as per direction from the Supreme Court of India, to look after the National Human Right Commission report while taking over the investigation of Manipur Police FIR No 108 (6) 2011 of Lamphel PS.

The charge sheet mentioned that it was alleged in the police FIR that on June 28, 2011, one individual, Laishram Lincoln, was killed at Naoremthong Khulem Leikai and it was alleged in the FIR that the deceased person was an insurgent and arms, ammunition and explosive were recovered from the spot. However in view of the adverse observation of Supreme Court for not taking up the case against the commando personnel of the alleged encounter team, on February 27, this year an FIR under section 302 and 34 IPC was taken up against some unknown police commando of Imphal West Manipur by CBI. It was submitted that on June 28, 2011, Sub Inspector S Ibotombi of Imphal West commando, lodged a written complaint to OC Lamphel stating that on the same day, at around 12.30 am, after receiving specific information regarding the presence of armed cadres of RPF/PLA in Naoremthong Khulem Leikai area, he, along with two commando teams led by Sub Inspector Manikso and himself rushed to the said area to nab the underground cadres.

In the police FIR, it was alleged that on reaching the said area, the commandos conducted selective search of some suspected houses.

When they were knocking the front door of a house which was later established as owned by one Kumari Loidangtombi, all of sudden a man opened the door and fled trying to evade arrest.

It was also alleged that the commando team shouted to the unknown person to stop but he turned around and fired some rounds to the security team.

Immediately the commando team also retaliated and the gun fight lasted for around 8 minutes during which the unknown individual was shot down by the commando team.

After the alleged encounter, the commandos searched the incident site and found the bullet ridden body of the unknown person, who was later identified as Laishram Lincoln alias Nicolson s/o L Modhu of Kakwa Naorem Leikai apart from recovering some arms and ammunition.

The submitted charge sheet mentioned that the investigation disclosed that excessive force was used by the charge sheeted police personnel because as per the postmortem report, 20 entry wounds and exit wounds were found on the body of the deceased.

The charge sheet submitted by CBI/ SIT is the third charge sheet in connection with the alleged fake encounter cases/ extrajudicial killing cases in Manipur as on July 30 this year, CBI/ SIT had submitted two different charge sheets before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal East against 14 police personnel, including Deputy Commandant of 7th Manipur Rifles. Personnel of the first two cases had already surrendered before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal East for facing the trial regarding the allegations levelled against them by CBI/SIT, on August 20. On the next day CBI/SIT had also provided the relevant papers to the counsels of accused police personnel, following which the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West put up the case before the Session Court Imphal East directing all the 14 accused of the first two charge sheeted cases to appear before Session Court on September 21.