Alleged fake encounter cases CBI/SIT registers 55 FIRs

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 4: CBI/ SIT has registered 55 different FIRs in connection with the alleged fake encounter cases of the State as per the direction given by the Supreme Court of India.

According to a reliable information, five teams of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) headed by DIG NM Singh, arrived at Imphal from Delhi, on Monday, in connection with the enquiry.

Soon after the teams arrived, they went to various spot where the alleged encounters reportedly took place and reconstructed the crime scenes.

During the last two days, the CFSL teams reconstructed the crime scene by visiting the different spots and the police personnel, Assam Rifles and Army personnel who allegedly took part the incident were summoned and their statements were recorded on the spot.

Sources also said a number of police personnel, Assam Rifles and Army officers were summoned in the last few days in connection with the 55 different alleged fake encounter cases and their statements were recorded by a team of CBI/SIT (consisting of one Additional SP, four DSPs and four inspectors) at their Lamphelpat office.

It may be mentioned that the Supreme Court set up the SIT comprising of five CBI officers, on July 14 last year and ordered registration of FIRs and a probe into the alleged extra Judicial killings in Manipur.

The Court had also asked the Director of CBI to lodge the necessary FIRs and complete the investigation by December last year.

The Supreme Court, which is hearing the PIL and writ petition filed by Extra Judicial Execution Victim Families Association Manipur (EEVFAM) and Human Rights Alert (HRA) seeking probe into 1,528 alleged extra Judicial killings in Manipur and payment of due compensation, had ordered registration of FIRs for 81 cases, but the CBI could not find enough material to register the same for a large number of cases.

After going through the agency’s status report, the Supreme Court ordered for filing 30 more FIRs in addition to the 12 cases already filed by the CBI, on January 16.