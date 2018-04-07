Alleged forged CDA to withdraw over Rs 30 Cr Cong demands probe by House committee

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 6 : The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has demanded constitution of a Manipur Legislative Assembly committee to probe the alleged withdrawal of over Rs 30 crore using forged CDAs.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan here today, Congress party’s spokesman Kh Joykisan said that a committee of the Manipur Legislative Assembly should be constituted immediately if Chief Minister N Biren still does not believe the financial scandal of several crores.

Apart from Members from the ruling and Opposition parties, a couple of media persons may also be appointed as members of the committee so that there is no undue sparring between the ruling and Opposition parties, Joykisan suggested.

It is essential to find out how much wrongdoings have been committed by the incumbent Government which has been shouting every now and then to eradicate corruption from the State and who and who are involved in these wrongdoings, he said.

Let people know how truthful the Government is, and if they are unable to form a committee, let the people judge, Joykisan asserted.

In case the Government chooses to enquire into the issue only by themselves without Opposition members and media persons, it can be assumed that they have started speaking the language of liars, he said

Saying that the current multi-crore scandal is the first of its kind in the State, the Congress spokesman asserted that every one knows that cheques have been encashed using forged signatures. A number of cheques were issued in the name of a black listed contractor from the non-plant amount. The Got withdrew a huge amount by deceiving the masses, he alleged.

It is matter of great concern that the BJP-led Government has been trying to mislead the public by saying that the whole issue is about just Rs 3 crore. But information received by Congress party says that over Rs 30 crore has been withdrawn.

Dismissing the clarification made by the BJP-led Government’s spokesman as false, Joykisan contended that all cheques were deposited in banks on March 31 and corresponding amounts were transferred to contractors’ accounts. Saying that it is hard to believe that the contractors would transfer back the amounts already transferred to their bank accounts, Joykisan said that the ‘lost’ money belongs to neither BJP nor Congress but the people of the State.

There is a letter written by the Finance Dept which says that no non-plan fund is left. On account of misusing funds by different departments, the Govt is still unable to pay salaries to employees for the month of March, he continued. Asserting that arguments and counter-arguments between BJP and Cong would not bring back the ‘lost’ money, Joykisan asserted that Congress party is quite sure a huge amount has been withdrawn fraudulently. He went on to allege that the incumbent Government is responsible for the State’s financial collapse.