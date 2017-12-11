Alleged JAC bandh supporters found innocent All 8 freed after furnishing PR bonds

IMPHAL, Dec 10: The eight alleged JAC members who were arrested by a team of Imphal West district commandos from Keishampat area yesterday, were released today after furnishing necessary PR bonds after it was found that they were not JAC members nor bandh supporters.

Speaking to media persons at Imphal West district HQ, IG (Administration) Dr S Ibocha, said that the eight individuals disclosed that they are not members of the JAC of All Manipur DPC completed Re-recruitment Candidate of Police Constable Male 2013 batch nor are they bandh supporters. The revealed that they had initially come to take part in a blood donation camp at JNIMS however, when they reached the spot, there was no one around nor any preparation for a camp.

They met A Binoy, the president of the JAC, at JNIMS and on his request, they came to Keishampat together for some work. However, on the way, Binoy received a phone call and stayed behind claiming that he had an emergency and later they were arrested by the police at Keishampat traffic point.

The individuals claimed that they were misguided by the JAC members and they did not have any idea about the bandh nor are members of the JAC.

IGP Ibocha said that as the arrested individuals are innocent, they will be released after furnishing the necessary PR bonds. He further said that the Court issued an order directing an enquiry committee to submit a report regarding the examination, by January 22, and had instructed the State Government to take necessary actions after the report is submitted.

The State Government cannot comment on the issue as the matter is sub judice, he added.

The bandh called by the JAC is against the law as the issue is pending in the Court and it is best for the JAC to withdraw the bandh at the earliest.

He also warned that the authority will take up necessary legal actions against those who support the bandh.

A Mobi, president EGM, stated that in an earlier meeting between the JAC and the State Government, the Court had fixed Dec 5 for the report submission (which was later pushed back to January 22) and as such the Chief Minister had assured to wait for the Court’s directive regarding the matter.

However the CM did not make any kind of assurance regarding announcement of the result in the meeting, he added.