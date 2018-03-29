For allegedly distorting history of the land… MSF demands CM Biren’s resignation

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 28: Taking strong exception to Chief Minister N Biren assertion that Manipur and the whole of the North East region has been a part of India since the time of Lord Krishna, the Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF) has demanded immediate resignation of Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren.

The Chief Minister reportedly made the controversial statement at the Madhavpur Fair held at Porbandar, Gujarat.

Speaking to media persons at their Keishamthong Top Leirak office this evening, MSF president Ngariyanbam Milan said that the particular statement reeks of a total ignorance of the history of Manipur on the part of N Biren.

The statement was akin to completely distorting the history of Manipur and selling off the entire Manipuri Nation in his pursuit to obtain some benefits from the Government of India, Milan said.

By linking the history of Manipur with the history of India and Hindutva, N Biren was trying to project the history of Manipur in the wrong light, and such a statement is highly condemnable, he said.

If the Chief Minister is so ignorant about the history of Manipur and if he is so careless about making such erroneous statements which would have far reaching implications, he must step down from the post of Chief Minister for he is not qualified to hold such a responsible post, asserted the MSF president.

N Biren must come out with a convincing clarification about his statement which linked the Hindu/Indian mythology with Manipur. If he fails to do so, MSF and the people of Manipur would launch intense modes of agitation, Milan said.

He pointed out that MSF and the people of Manipur had in the past banned books and authors who re-wrote and interpreted the history of Manipur and inserted false data about its history and geography in text books.

The Chief Minister’s outrageous statement comes at a time when MSF has been undertaking a campaign against inserting false data about the history and geography of Manipur in text books, he said. The same statement is a challenge to the history of Manipur and the Manipuri Nation. It is a matter of grave concern that Chief Minister N Biren attempted to link Manipur with India since the days of Lord Krishna when the Merger Agreement of 1949 is being debated extensively and some people have been contending that the Merger Agreement lacks legal sanctity and Constitutional validity, he said.