Allotment of symbols for Panchayat polls

IMPHAL, Aug 26 (DIPR): A notification issued by Returning Officer/SDO Sawombung had informed all the nominated candidates of Members of Imphal East Zilla Parishad from 1-Tellou Chana Seijang, 2-Sawombung, 3-Dolaithabi, 4-Khundrakpam, 8-Khurai Nandeibam Leikai and 9-Khurai Chingangbam Leikai Zilla Parishad constituencies and Pradhans and Members of 1/1- Tellou Chana Seijang, 1/2-Nongren Chingnungkhok, 1/3-Takhel, 2/4-Sawombung, 2/5-Pungdongbam, 2/6-Kangla, 3/7-Makeng Dolaithabi, 3/8-Uyumpok, 3/9-Pukhao, 4/10-Khundrakpam, 4/11-Haraorou Tangkham, 4/12-Waiton, 8/20-Khurai Nandeibam Leikai, 8/21-Khurai Konsam Leikai, 8/22-Khurai Laishram Leikai, 9/23-Khurai Chingangbam Leikai, 9/24-Khurai Khaidem Leikai and 9/25-Moirang Kampu Gram Panchayats that the process for allotment of symbols to each contesting candidate will be held on August 29 at 3.30 pm at the temporary office of Returning Officer/SDO Sawombung located at DC, Imphal East Office complex, Porompat.