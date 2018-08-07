ALT condemns irregularities in Entrance Examination

CHANDEL, Aug 6: Anal Lenruwl Tangpi (ALT), Anal Naga Students’ Union, Chandel stongly condemned the students who have passed JNV Class VI Entrance Examination 2018 without actually studying in any of the Schools/Institutions under Chandel district, said a statement issued by Union.

While informing that the misdeed came to light after the result of the said entrance examinations was declared in July, ALT conveyed that on inquiry it has been revealed that many students, who have passed the entrance examination, have not even registered their names in any of the Schools/Institutions of Chandel district. ALT further alleged that they are from other districts who have been found representing schools/institutions of Chandel district without even studying in any of said Schools/Institutions, mentioned the statement.

In the statement, it is mentioned that such illegal activities are against the interest of the Union and is not in favour of the student community and public in general while adding that such kind of unlawful activities has been happening for a long time as a result of which many tribal seats of JNV, Chandel district have been taken away by the non-locals.

ALT pointed out that Chandel district is one of the most backward districts in Manipur and has a huge numbers of underprivileged families cannot afford to send their children in private schools and added that JNV, Chandel is the only school where their children can study after passing the entrance examination conducted by the JNV. ALT further asserted their stand that they will unconditionally involved in the affair of JNV, Chandel by monitoring the academic career of the students.

ALT will take up the issue of allocation of JNV seat to Scheduled Caste (SC) students in the rural area saying that Chandel district being a hill district, entry of SC students at JNV Chandel through rural open seats is against the interest of the public and the Union, mentioned the statement.

In the statement, ALT justified that they are taking this movement in the larger interest of the public and also welcome support from any individuals or organizations in their endeavour to clean the ‘corrupt’ system of JNV Chandel.