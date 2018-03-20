ALT expresses concern over prolonged power shutdown

CHANDEL, Mar 19 : Anal Lenruwl Tangpi (Anal Naga Students’ Union) has expressed disappointment regarding the failure of the electricity department to take up necessary action against the prolonged power shut down in Chandel district bazar area.

A press release issued by general secretary of ALT stated that the power shut down has caused immense inconveniences to the people especially the students who are presently appearing exams. It urged the department concerned, district administration Chandel and the State Government to bring a solution at the earliest and cautioned that the union will take up stringent actions against the department concerned if the issue is not solved immediately.