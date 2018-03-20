Amateur Athletic Assn Jiribam formed

Our Correspondent

Jiribam, Mar 19: An association called Amateur Athletic Association (AAA), Jiribam was floated on March 18 at All Jiribam Sport Association complex with a simple function presided by M Brajakanta Singh, president, Jiribam Olympic Association.

The executive members of the association whose objective is to improve athletics in the district were also named on the occasion. The executive members selected for the first term were S Gulapi Meitei –president, N Jayanta Kumar Singh – vice president, S Harikumar Singh – general secretary, O Rajen Singh – joint secretary, M Tombabu Singh – publicity secretary and S Gouradhon Singh – treasurer. A Pradipkumar Singh and M Brajagopal Singh were also announced as auditors of the association. The term of executive members will be 3 years.