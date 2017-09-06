AMBA condoles

IMPHAL, Sep 5: The All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA) held a condolence meeting at Cheirap Court complex today, in connection with the untimely demise of Advocate Ng Shyamananda Singh.

A press release issued by the general secretary of the association stated that District and Session Judge, Imphal West, M Manojkumar Singh, District and Session Judge, Imphal East, Gaiphusillieu Golmei, Family Court, Imphal West Judge, S Tara Devi, Additional District and Session Judge (FTC) Imphal West, W Tonen Meetei, Chairman of Bar Council of Manipur, Advocate O Madhuchandra Singh and president, AMBA, Senior Advocate, H Chandrajit Singh attended the meeting as the presidium members. The members of AMBA and Bench expressed sorrow and observed two minutes silence as mark of respect to the departed soul.

The members also extended condolences to the bereaved family and all Court work were suspended from 11 am.