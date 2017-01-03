Ambulance donated

"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
Thoubal: Inner Manipur Lok Sabha MP Dr Thokchom Meinya, handed over an ambulance dedicated for treatment of wild animals to the People For Animal (PFA), Manipur, today in a simple ceremony held at Thoubal Wangmataba community hall, our correspondent reports.
The ceremony was graced by Khangabok AC MLA  Okram Landhoni Devi; Chief Conservator of Forest Th Mehendra Pratap; IFS, Thoubal district Deputy Commissioner M Joy Singh and Veterinary and Animals Husbandry Service Director Dr H Chaoba Singh.
The animal ambulance was bought with funds from Dr Meinya’s MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), 2016.

