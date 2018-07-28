AMCKA to go to Court

IMPHAL, Jul 27 : Taking strong exception to the exclusion of the All Manipur Canoeing and Kayaking Association (AMCKA) from the membership of Manipur Olympic Association (MOA), AMCKA president Jyotin Waikhom today said that they would take the matter to Court.

Speaking to media persons at his Thangmeiband Hijam Leikai residence today, Jyotin Waikhom decried that an emergency executive council meeting of MOA held on July 11 decided not to accommodate any member/representative of AMCKA for the upcoming general election of MOA.

Out of 69 medals won by Manipur in the Kerala National Games, 13 medals came from Canoeing and Kayaking discipline. It was one discipline which contributed maximum medals to the State’s total medal tally, Jyotin said.

Asserting that the MOA ought to acknowledge the contribution of Canoeing and Kayaking and its players in earning the State’s well deserved epithet Sports Powerhouse of the country, Jyotin said that they were not informed about the MOA’s emergency meeting.

Informing that he has been selected by IOA as a manager of the Indian Canoeing and Kayaking team for the forthcoming 18th Asian Games which would be held at Jakarta, Indonesia, Jyotin decried that many MOA functionaries have been acting in their personal interests.

Even if a case is pending at Court involving AMCKA, it does not mean AMCKA’s membership of MOA should be cancelled. Moreover, MOA is not a party to the pending case.

Another case involving AMFA is pending at Court but AMFA’s membership of MOA has not been cancelled. Such contradictory treatment of AMCKA and AMFA only exposed that there are some MOA office bearers who are highly sectarian, he alleged.

Yachting is listed in serial number 31 of the list of participants who would take part in the MOA annual general body meeting cum election which is scheduled on August 5. But there is neither any player nor yachting field or lake in the State, Jyotin said.

Some MOA functionaries allowed Yachting to be affiliated to MOA with the sole objective of securing vote, he continued.

Saying that there was no valid reason for convenin any emergency meeting of the MOA’s executive council on July 11 ahead of the MOA election, Jyotin alleged that it was a conspiracy of some MOA functionaries to keep away AMCKA from the membership of MOA.

Jyotin added that he would take the matter to Court, not in his personal interest but in the interest of the State’s players.