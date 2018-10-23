AMCO to rally

IMPHAL, Oct 22 : The All Manipur Christian Organisation in collaboration with the Imphal West Churches Forum (IWCF) will stage a silent rally and public meeting and prayer to demand regularisation of Christian religious structures, Churches and worship places constructed at public places in Imphal area on October 24.

The rally will start from THAU ground at 10.30 am, proceed through Khoyathong, North AOC, DM Road, Khongnang Ani Karak, Lilashing Khongnangkhong and return to THAU ground where a public meeting and prayer will follow.