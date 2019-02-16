AMCU condemns

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 15: The All Manipur Catholic Union (AMCU) has strongly condemned the act of placing an IED at the main gate of Catholic School, Canchipur yesterday.

A press release issued by the publicity secretary of AMCU today mentioned that the executive committee of AMCU held an emergency meeting today to take stock of the incident and unanimously resolved to condemn the act in the strongest term.

Pointing out that the act posed a serious threat to the life and security of the innocent students, teachers, school authority and the people residing in the surrounding areas, AMCU appealed to concerned not to repeat such act in the future.

Educational institutions should be a zone free from such violent act and intimidation, it added.

Conveying that the Catholic schools in Imphal have been facing such vicious cycle of problems during admission and in the beginning of almost every academic session, AMCU vowed to stand for the Catholic educational institutions.

Any differences with the school authorities can be sorted out through dialogue. Threat, intimidation and violence have no place in a civilised society and AMCU strongly believes that any grievances related to admission in Catholic schools faced by stakeholders should be addressed to the competent authority, it added.

AMCU further continued that it will not remain a silent spectator to any undemocratic act of targeting educational institutions and the Catholic schools in particular.

It also appealed to the Government and all the stakeholders of the State to create a conductive atmosphere for the schools to function smoothly.