AMESCO celebrates hills-valley bond

IMPHAL, Apr 27: With the aim of strengthening the fraternal bond shared among the various indigenous communities residing in the State, the All Manipur Ethnical Socio Cultural Organization (AMESCO) today organized its calendar programme/function “Sajibu Khudol Tamba Eegi Khongul Leeba” at Sanakeithel (Sina Keithei) of Ukhrul district.

The function jointly organized by AMESCO and Sana Keithei/Sanakeithel Village Authority (SVA) was graced by K Thingreishim, chairman, SVA, RS Yanpam, secretary SVA, PS Ziou, assistant Pastor, Sina Keithei Baptist Church, BK Moirangcha, president, AMESCO and Ima Apabi, secretary, Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Manipur as the presidium members.

Speaking at the function, BK Moirangcha conveyed that AMESCO has been organizing “Sajibu Khudol Tamba Eegi Khongul Leeba” programme in different parts of the State as a part of promoting and strengthening the inseparable bond shared among indigenous communities of the State.

He said the organization has also been presenting simple gifts to the elders, sisters and youth of various communities since 2001 as a mark of honouring and remembering them like the Meiteis do in the month of “Sajibu Cheiraoba”.

The function is being organised as calendar programme/event of AMESCO with the firm believe that there will be peaceful coexistence and prosperity in the State only when the male and female members of all the indigenous communities residing in the State care for each other, he said.

Observing that all the social evils can be eradicated when men and women in the State choose the right path, the president also called for promoting equal status among men and women in the society. He also assured of extending every possible help in taking Sanakeithel village to the path of development and in exerting pressure on the Government for the cause.

Thingreishim decried that successive Governments have been ignoring Sanakeithel since a long time back although the village is just some kilometres away from Imphal City. He asserted that the village is deprived of adequate facilities for education, health care and water supply till today.

Presentation of simple gifts to elders and women as well as handing over of sports items to youths marked the event.