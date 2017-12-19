AMFA to conduct trial selection to select players for State team

IMPHAl, Dec 18 : The All Manipur Football Federation will conduct a trial selection to represent Manipur which will participate in the 23rd Senior Women National Football Championship 2017-18 to be held under the supervision of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

AMFA today announced a list of 48 probable players who will undergo trial on December 20 at Artificial Turf Ground from 8 am onwards.

The players mentioned in the list are; Goalkeeper: E Panthoi (ESU), O Roshini (MPSC), M Linthoingambi (CRYPHSA), Kh Soni (MPSC), L Julia (NYTHC), N Sunibala (ESU), H Joshima (YWC), N Khushi Devi (CRYPHSA) and Monica Devi (ESU); Defender: A Romi (MPSC), G Radharani (ESU), Th Umapati (ESU), O Roshini (CRYPHSA), S Basanti (YWC), L Madhabi (CRYPHSA), Ng Sweety ( ESU), M Linthoingambi (KRYPHSA), S Meera Devi (YWC), Kh Naocha (YWC), Kh Chaoba (YWC), K Ranjita Devi (NYTHC), M Bijeta (NYTHC), Hemarani (NYTHC), Devjani Devi (NYTHC) and N Kimi Devi (MPSC); Midfielder: S Pramodini Devi (MPSC), I Prameshori Devi (ESU), M Mandakini (ESU), M Cahoubi (ESU), , Y Chandrajini Devi (KRYPHSA), Th Keinakumar Devi (KRYPHSA), Y Hemolata (KRYPHSA), L Asharani (KRYPHSA), L Asharani (KRYPHSA), N Bidyalaxmi (KRYPHSA), Ranjana Devi (KRYPHSA), Ch Binomala Devi (YWC), Ph Bina (YWC), N Borkeina (YWC), Ibe Devi (NYTHC) and M Binarani Devi (NYTHC); Forward: Ng Bala (MPSC), Kashmina (ESU), Ranjibala (ESU), Y Thailand (ESU), Dangmei Grace (CRYPHSA), N Ratanbala (CRYPHSA), E Bindyarani (CRYPHSA) and S Rinaroy Devi (YWC).

The players in the list are required to report to the technical committee (women) along with their respective playing kits, photostat copy of foreign passport on the trial day, said a notification issued by AMFA.