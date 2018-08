By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 24 : All Manipur Football Association (AMFA) is organising AMFA Grassroots Course for the U-6 and U-14 age groups at SICO Centre, Haobam Marak Lourembam Leikai, Imphal from September 16, said a press statement released by the association.

Intending football enthusiasts of the two age groups may have detail informations and forms for the said course from AMFA office and SICO Centre, the statement added.