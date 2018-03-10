AMFA Grassroots Development Programme to begin from April 2

IMPHAL, Mar 9 : All Manipur Football Association will organise a grassroots development programme under the sponsorship of TATA Trust from April 2 onwards at various centres across the State.

Candidates of four age groups; 6-8 years, 9-10 years, 11-12 and 13-14 may take part in this grassroots development programme. Submission of related documents (DOB certificates, Aadhaar Card, Reading certificate etc) and other formalities can be done at the nearest district sports associations and centres. The last date of form will be March 15.

The centres in which the programme will be conducted are: DFA, Moreh; DSA, Ukhrul; DSA, Senapati; THAU, Thangmeiband; DSA, Churachandpur; DSA, Kangpokpi; ICSA, Irengband (Bishnupur); YGC, Waikhong; SSC, Sekta; YWC, Langthabal; TDC, Mayang Langjing; TBSA, Tabungkhok; Sports Education Centre, Poiroukhongjin; Keirak; Kakching; KLASA, Keinou; Chaoyaima Higher Secondary Ground, Thoubal; DSA, Chandel; SAK, Yumnam Khunou; Women’s Academy, Kakching and Heirok, Thoubal.