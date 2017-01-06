AMFA head bats for development of football from grassroots

IMPHAL, Jan 5: All Manipur Football Association president S Sanatomba today stressed the need to groom football players from the grassroots.

The AMFA president was addressing the opening ceremony of the 12th Ward Wise Sports Meet 2017 organised by Keithelmanbi Youth Association at KMC Upper ground, Keithelmanbi, Kangpokpi district as the chief guest.

Sanatomba assured to extend possible assistance for development of football in Keithelmanbi area through the district sports association.

He further proposed the conduct of grassroots football development programme for U-14 players of the area within March this year.

The programme was attended amongst others by Balram, SP Kangpokpi; Tongjahao Kipgen, ex-VP, AMFA and Nehsat Singsit, member, Keithelmanbi VA as the guests of honour and president respectively.

Speaking at the occasion, Balram, SP Kangpokpi urged the youth of the area to give their best in whatever endeavours they choose and set the sky as the limit. He urged the sports persons to aim to achieve the highest goal. He also said that to achieve the goal, one needs to cultivate positive mindset.

March past by 11 participating contingents, display of colourful cultural items marked the opening ceremony of the sports meet.