AMFA to observe AFC Women’s Football Day

IMPHAL, Mar 7 : All Manipur Football Association will observe AFC Women’s Football Day tomorrow at 8 am at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak with the theme ” One Asia, one goal” in connection with International Women’s Day.

The aim of this celebration is to improvise and strengthened the performances of women footballers in Manipur and those in Asia at large. AFC Women’s Football Day celebration was first started on March 8, 2015 by Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and since then it is celebrated every year in the entire continent.