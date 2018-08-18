AMFA praises FC Imphal City

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 17 : AMFA has expressed its pleasure and thankfulness to FC Imphal City for sponsoring footballer of the match award for every match of the 9th Senior Women’s League for BM Singh trophy 2018 (Pre qualifying round for IWL) which is commencing from August 20.

FC Imphal City, a 2-Star rated Football Academy of Manipur accredited by All India Football Federation will be sponsoring the footballer of the match award of Rs 1000 in every match of the said league tournament, said a press statement of AMFA.

Meanwhile, another statement from AMFA informed that four U-16 women football players have been called up by the All India Football Federation to attend the preparatory coaching camp of Indian team for participation in the AFC U-16 Women’s Qualifiers.

The players who received call for the camp are N Priyangka Devi, Th Kritina Devi, S Lynda Kom and H Silky Devi. The venue and camp will be notified soon, the statement said.