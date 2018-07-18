AMFA releases list of provisional players for Sub-Jr Boys National Football Championship

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 17 : All Manipur Football Association has released names of the players selected provisionally for trial cum coaching for the preparation of Manipur team which will take part in the ensuing North East Qualification Round of Sub-Jr Boys National Football Championship 2018-19 to be held in Mizoram from August 20 to 31.

The names of the player mentioned in the list include:

Goalkeepers : Rohit (DSA Kak), L Dinesh Singh (DSA, Bpr), Ng Yaiphaba (IWDFA), Genmuansang (DSA, CCpur), Richard Kimbi Aksang (DSA, CCpur), Ch Harison (IEDFA) and Kh Wangamba (IWDFA);

Defenders: Lamnganba (DSA Kak), Shachikumar (DSA Kak), O Abinash (DSA, Bpr), L Kenedy (DSA, Bpr), Chung Ruwang (DSA, Cdl), K Alex (DSA, Cdl), Sungnem Bungdam (DSA, Cdl), K Akash (IWDFA), I Suraj (IWDFA), I Arun (IWDFA), L Dhakeshor (IWDFA), M Ginmansang (DSA CCpur), Mangsonmung Songput (DSA CCpur), David Letkhogin (DSA CCpur), Th Nitish (IEDFA), Ph Amuba (IEDFA), Ng Naoba (IEDFA), Ng Ronaldo (IEDFA) and N Suraj (IEDFA);

Mid-fielders: Olivart, Sushil and Ronaldo of DSA Kak; Md Sakir, N Dhanaraj Singh, S Then and L Joykishan of DSA Bpr; Kenphashah, St Warlonlam, Sn Angvol; TS Thumson, Samuel Pashel, HC Angnahring and TS Nicky of DSA Chandel; Gaiding Th, Sanjalen Haokip, Michael Kipgen, Staphen Gangmei, W Manikhomba, Kh Sandeep and E Guyveitor of IWDFA; Jehova Lalthangsang, Thangsangmuan Vaite, Ginneilal, S Pauminlian and K Paulunlal of DSA CCpur; and RK Dhanaraj, H Malemnganba, Ph Mahesh, N Arjun and Ng Gunendro of IEDFA;

Forwards: Shitan of DSA Kakching; Kh Suraj of DSA Bpr; Mozex and Y Mahesh of IWDFA; Tuanlal Tonsing of DSA CCpur; Y Monis, Ph Subhash, Y Warish and RK Dhanaras of IEDFA.

A press statement issued by AMFA also notified the selected players to report to the Md Zane Khan, manager and Santa Singh, coach of the team on July 21 by 7 am at Artificial Turf Ground with training kits.

AMFA also sent out a statement regarding the appointment of S Manitombi and N Rajesh Meitei as manager and coach for the Manipur State Junior Girls team participating in the Junior Girls National Football Championship 2018-19 to be held in Goa form Aug 20 to 31.