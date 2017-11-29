AMFA seeks names of affiliated units

IMPHAL, Nov 28 : All the affiliated district units, clubs and football academy of the State should submit their names on or before December 4 to the assistant general secretary of the All Manipur Football Association, said a press release issued by AMFA today. The submission of names will help AMFA streamline its duty.
