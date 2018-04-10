AMFA’s executive council member Hemandro resigns

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 9 : Based on the memorandum issued on March 22 by Registrar Co-Operative Societies, Manipur, Kongkham Hemandro Singh, a member of executive council of All Manipur Football Association (AMFA) has tendered his resignation letter on moral ground.

K Hemandro, who is representing District Sports Association Tamenglong stated that it was better to stand down from being a member of the executive council which is embroiled with unending issues.

It is worth mentioning that AMFA was ordered to hold fresh election on March 22 by Manipur Registrar Co-Operative Societies as per a petition filed by Football Club Zalen for failing to submit the reports of the proceedings and other related documents of general body meetings held in the month of May, 2016 within 30 days which clearly violated the Section 17 of MSR Act, 1989 .

Meanwhile, AMFA was also directed to conduct a new election for managing committee when AMFA’s president approached Registrar Co-Operative Societies requesting on January 18 to approve the proceedings of general body meetings of AMFA held in May, 2016.