AMGWA announces State body builders’ list

By Our Sports Reporter,

IMPHAL, Mar 22: All Manipur Gymnasium Welfare Association (AMGWA) announced the names of the selected of State body builders and the officials who will represent Manipur in the upcoming 11th Mr India Senior Men & Women Body Building Championship 2018 and 6th Men & Women Physique Sports National Championship 2018, to be held at Pune, Maharashtra from March 23 to 26.

The Selected players are:

L Neta Singh (55kg – United Gym Manipur); M Henry Haokip (55kg – EC Gym Singjamei); L Robert Meitei (60kg – Royal Gym Ningomthong); Nara Singh Khundrakpam (60kg – X Fitness Wangkhei); RK Bijen Singh (70kg – Nambol Fitness Centre); Rishikanta Chandam (75kg – EC Gym Singjamei); Arun Raj M (75kg – X Fitness Wangkhei); L Rishikanta Singh (80kg KBB Gym); Y Open Singh (85Kg – MPSC); Th Sarita Devi (Women Bodybuilding – RFA Thoubal); W Jamuna Devi (Women Bodybuilding – RFA Thoubal); M Janshi Devi (Women Physique – Nambol Fitness Centre)

Officials: N Kishan Singh (Team Coach/International Judge); and S Thambal Sharma (Team Manager/National Judge)