AMKA announce selection of 24 State players

KAKCHING, Aug 23: In a notification issued by All Manipur Kung-Fu Association (AMKA), Kakching Khunyai Leikai, announced the selection of State team including 14 boys and 10 girls in various group and weight categories who will participate in “2nd Sifu Tomba Meitei Memorial National Kung-Fu Championship” to be held at Chailarai Indoor Stadium, Bongaigaon, Assam from August 26 to 29, said a statement issued by AMKA.

The names of the selected players include:

Sub-Junior Boys – Md Irfan Ahmed (52-56 Kg), Yaikhom Rustom Singh (40-44 Kg), Pukhrambam Herojit (48-52 Kg), Wahengbam Sanathoi (54-60 Kg), Tekcham Renboson (44-48 Kg), Moirangthem Kenbin (Below 30 Kg), Takhellamban Benzamin (32-36 Kg) and Wahengbam Sadananda (Above 64 Kg)

Junior Boys – Nishidash Oinam (50-54 Kg), Huidrom Birendra (60-64 Kg), Huidrom Momo (48-52 Kg), RK Aninkumar (50-54 Kg) and Kangujam Gautam (40-44 Kg)

Senior Boys – Yumnam Lalngamba Meitei (54-58 Kg)

Sub-Junior Girls – Yaikhom Roshini Devi (48-52 Kg), Maibam Soniya Devi (44-48 Kg), Elangbam Italy Chanu (56-62 Kg), Thounaojam Rita Devi (44-48 Kg), Elangbam Bibika Devi (40-44 Kg), Sanasam Sophiya Chanu (56-60 Kg), Sorokhaibam Olivia Devi (40-44 Kg) and Yaikhom Anjali Devi (52-56 Kg)

Junior Girls – Yaikhom Bidyaluxmi Devi (36-40 Kg)

Senior Girls – Maisnam Kumudini Chanu (56-60 Kg)

The State team which will be led by Team manager Kh Sharatchandra Singh and Team coach Y Kiran Meitei while the flag-off programme will be held on August 25 at 9.30 am at Kakching Bazar, Manipur, added AMKA.