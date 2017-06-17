AMKA to conduct kung-fu trial, selection

Imphal, Jun 16: All Manipur Kung-fu Association is organising a trial and selection programme for the upcoming 15th National Kung-fu Championship, which is scheduled from July 13 to 16 at Bhogeshwari Phokanani Indoor Stadium in Dispur, Assam, said a statement from the association.

The association is inviting coaches and players affiliated to the association to participate in the programme to be conducted in the office premise of AMKA.

Share This!