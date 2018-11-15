AMKBU notifies

IMPHAL, Nov 14: All Manipur Kung-Fu Brotherhood Union (AMKBU) notified the general public that it has come to the knowledge of AMKBU some unidentified persons were seeking donation in the name of AMKBU and has managed to collect handsome amount of money, said a statement of AMKBU.

AMKBU informed that the association had never sought donation of any kind from the public in this regard and appealed the general public to verify the details of the donation seekers and informed their identities to the union, the statement added.