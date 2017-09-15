AMMDC appeals

THOUBAL, Sep 14 : The All Manipur Muslim Development Committee (AMMDC) has appealed all the Meitei-Pangal present in the State to observe “Duwa” after Namaj tomorrow, in light of the atrocities and violence on the Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State of Myanmar, conveyed a press release issued today by general secretary of AMMDC.
