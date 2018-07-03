AMMOCOC decries eviction drive, calls 48 hrs bandh

Our Correspondent

IMPHAL, Jun 2: All Manipur Muslims Organization Coordinating Committee (AMMOCOC) has vehemently condemned the eviction carried out at Nongmaiching Chingkhong under Imphal East district today and has clarified that the 48 hours general strike called by AMMOCOC along with other associations will continue as planned.

Speaking to media persons at Anjuman Shanglen at Lilong Dam Makhong today, AMMOCOC president Jalal Sheikh said that AMMOCOC as well as other Muslim organisations strongly condemn the show of force by the State Government in evicting the people of Kshetri Awa Khul today.

He claimed that the people settling in the area are all indigenous people of the State and they have settled in the area for more than 50 years.

They are included in the voter lists, the village has every facility like school and sanitation but the sudden eviction drive by the State Government is not the right step.

Questioning what relief measures the Government has taken up for the affected people, Jalal Sheikh asked the State Government where the evicted people will stay and whether they will have to stay in refugee camps or whether they will be sent away from Manipur.

He claimed that AMMOCOC had met the Government earlier regarding the land issue and back then, Chief Minister N Biren had assured that the people would not be evicted and the State Government would not do anything that might hurt the sentiments of the people.

The Government had also assured to take up necessary action only as per the finding of the Court, he said and condemned the sudden eviction drive without any prior notice.

Pointing out that AMMOCOC along with other CSOs will launch necessary protest until and unless justice is served, Jalal clarified that the 48 hours general strike called by AMMOCOC will go on as planed.

If the State Government fails to take up necessary actions in the interest of the people who have been affected by the eviction, AMMOCOC will intensify its agitation, he added. Speaking to media persons, Anjuman Islah-e Muasarah coordinator Moulana Muheiyuddin strongly condemned the action of the State Government at Kshetri Bengoon and alleged that the action is akin to attempting to drive them away. Demanding the Government to resettle the affected people at the earliest, Moulana urged the Government to let go of its views against the Muslims.