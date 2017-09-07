AMMOCOC denounces

IMPHAL, Sep 6: Strongly denouncing the alleged provoking comment/post on social media demeaning Islam’s Qurbani by Devjit Yumnam, the All Manipur Muslim Organisation Coordinating Committee (AMMOCOC) has today lodged a complaint against Devjit with Imphal West Cyber Crime unit.

The Muslim apex body has also demanded immediate arrest of Devjit Yumnam and fitting legal action against him.

Devjit had posted on his Facebook timeline that the practice of animal slaughter/sacrifice (Qurbani) on Id is nothing but to familiarise themselves with taking lives.

Addressing media persons today at its head office located at Hatta, AMMOCOC president SM Jalal Sheikh said the post/comment of Devjit on Facebook was a disgrace to Islam. He said that the practice of Qurbani dates back to about 1400 years. The comment of Devjit has the potential to disrupt the atmosphere of peaceful coexistence. As such, the Dy CM should immediately hand over his son to the police, Jalal said.

He further warned that AMMOCOC, in collaboration with various Muslim bodies of the State, would launch different forms of agitation unless the State Govt and the State Police take fitting action against Devjit. Manipur Govt and Dy CM should be held responsible for any consequent arising out of the situation, he added.

Also, strongly denouncing the atrocities committed against Rohingya Muslims in neighbouring Myanmar, Jalal said the whole episode of brutality against Rohingyas is unfortunate. India Govt should take the responsibility of raising the matter to the UN in order to stop the atrocities against Rohingya Muslims. Further, pointing out that some Rohingya Muslims have been detained in Sajiwa Jail even after expiry of prison term, Jalal Sheik said this amounts to serious crime against humanity. He demanded that those prisoners whose prison term had expired should be rehabilitated at an appropriate camp. Jalal also said that AMMOCOC has submitted a representation each to Myanmar Embassy at New Delhi, PMO and Rastrapati Bhavan demanding to end affront to Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

While also conveying serious concern over the non observance of holiday on Id-ul-Juha day at some schools in Manipur, Jalal demanded clarification from the schools concerned for not observing holiday which is an International Holiday within 72 hours. Those schools which failed to come out with a clarification should be banned from the next day.