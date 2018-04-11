AMMOCOC’s bandh derails normal activities

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 10: The 36 hours total shutdown imposed by the All Manipur Muslim Organisation Coordinating Committee (AMMOCOC), called to protest the decision of the State Government to evict the Meitei Pangals/Muslims from certain locations, greatly affected normal live in various parts of the State today.

The bandh, which began from 6 am today, was imposed with strict force in areas which are dominantly Muslim including Imphal West and Imphal East, Bishnupur and Thoubal district.

Bandh supporters blocked the roads at Khabeisoi, Khomidok, Naharup and Kshetrigao of Imphal East district by burning tyres and piling up tree branches and bamboo poles.

Protesters also blocked the roads at Mayang Imphal and various other locations of Imphal West district, including Mantripukhri.

The bandh was also observed in force at Yairipok, Lilong, Sangaiyumpham, Moijing and Irong Chesaba of Thoubal district.

One ambulance which was returning to Thoubal District Hospital after picking up a doctor from Kyamgei, was attacked by bandh supporters at Lilong Tairen Makhong, prompting the hospital authority to strongly condemn the act of the bandh supporters.

On the other hand, tension flared up between bandh supporters and police personnel at Kwakta Bazar and three individuals sustained injuries when police resorted to firing tear gas shells to control the situation.

The injured individuals have been identified as Md Sahidur Rahman (14) s/o Ajijur Rahman of Kwakta Makha Leikai, Md Wahajuddin (21) s/o (L) Angao of Kwakta Ward number 8 and Md Amuba (13) s/o Bobby of Kwakta Ward number 8.

However, Khwairamband Keithel as well as the surrounding areas of Imphal City remained mostly unaffected by the bandh.

The bandh also did not affect flight services in the State.

It may be mentioned that the 36 hours total Manipur shutdown was imposed by AMMOCOC accusing the State Government of forcefully attempting to evict the Muslims settled in some locations of the State.

The total shutdown will conclude tomorrow at 6 pm.

Around 14 bandh supporters have been picked by the police in connection with the total shutdown, from different parts of the State till now.

On the other hand, the Maring Makung Phunglam has appealed to the bandh supporters under the aegis of AMMOCOC to relax the bandh for the people who come to attend the first Maring Makung Phunglam conference which will be held at Kanemram village, Tengnoupal district, tomorrow.