AMOFA ease past TRUGPU by 3-1 goals

IMPHAL, Dec 17 : AMOFA, Moirang sealed a 3-1 win over TRUGPU Nambol today in the 6th league match of the ongoing 2nd L Etomcha Memorial Super Division Football League 2018 being organised under the supervision of District Sports Association, Bishnupur at Mini Stadium Bishnupur.

AMOFA, Moirang had a good start in the match as they took a 2-1 lead in the first half with goals coming from Naoton (25) and Bijio (33).

The only goal of the Nambol side was netted during the additional time of the first half.

Though TRUGPU toiled hard in search of the equaliser but their efforts failed to bear fruit and their condition got worsened as AMOFA’s Bijio found his second in the 46th minute. The scoreline remained undisturb till the final whistle and eventually AMOFA went home with full points.

CYC, Chinikon will face KPFC, Kha Potsangbam in the 7th league match of the tournament tomorrow at 12.15 pm.