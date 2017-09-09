AMPA observes World Physical Therapy Day

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 8: As in other parts of the world, the World Physical Therapy Day was observed by All Manipur Physiotherapists Association (AMPA) under the theme “Physical Activity for Life” at Community Health Centre, Wangoi today.

The observance function was attended by Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar as chief guest; AMPA president Dr A Rita who is also a Senior Physiotherapist at Polymyalgia Rheumatic (PMR), RIMS as president; Additional Director of Health Services, Dr P Shyamsunder and MO in-charge, CHC Wangoi, Dr N Sushila as guests of honour. Delivering key note address, Dr T Dhanabir, member of AMPA explained that physiotherapy helps restore movement and function when someone is affected by injury, illness or disability.

He elaborated that physiotherapists help people affected by injury, illness or disability through movement and exercise, manual therapy, education and advice and they maintain health for people of all ages, helping patients to manage pain and prevent disease. He observed that there are many qualified physiotherapists in the State, who could be employed not only in hospitals but also in health centres.

He expressed desire for setting up of a council solely for physiotherapists in the State.

Minister Jayantakumar admitted that people take physiotherapy and its benefits on human health lightly.

Time has come to change the perception and know the importance of physiotherapy in one’s health, he said. The Minister inaugurated a free health camp held as part of the observance. Around 100 people were treated in the health camp.