AMSTA calls for renewals and affiliation

By Our Sports Reporter,

IMPHAL, Mar 22: All Manipur Sepaktakraw Association (AMSTA) in its press release called the players and affiliated units to renew their registration for the year 2018-2019 at the office of AMSTA from March 30 to 31. The association also invited new players and club for the registration to the association.

Renewal of registration for club and player can be done at the cost of Rs 200 and Rs 50 respectively while new registration of club and player can be done with a fee of Rs 1000 and Rs 100 respectively. The association further notified that a State level 18th Mini, 21st Sub-Junior, 21st Junior (Boy’s and Girl’s) Championship 2018 and State level 34th Men and Women Championship 2018 will be held at IMSUC Ground, Heingang from April 5 to 8.

The admission fee to participate in all the events will be Rs 500. Further details can be had from the office of AMSTA.