AMSU bans MPSC exam

IMPHAL, Feb 28: In light of the alleged discrepancies and inconsistencies in the SO recruitment examination 2019 conducted by Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC), the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) has banned the examination scheduled for tomorrow.

A press release issued by the HRD secretary of AMSU today further mentioned that the ban will be lifted only when an understanding is brought between the aspirants, MPSC and AMSU.

It alleged that this year’s SO recruitment exam conducted by MPSC had many faults and several loopholes and added that some of the aspirants even lodged complaints to AMSU regarding the examination.

Announcing that it will directly intervene and investigate the matter in the general interest of the student community, AMSU detailed that some of the grave errors/faults spotted during the said examination were questions for paper II being given on the day of paper I and that too with questions all mixed up, questions which were at a higher level for diploma students and which were asked from Indian Engineering Service Examination, questions being out of syllabus, questions paper not sealed properly and loosely given, total number of pages written in answer booklet not matching the one given to the candidates, questions concentrating only on a few topics and no proper distribution of marks with respect to the topics etc.

Stating that there must be transparency in all the process of the examination, AMSU stated that it will even go to the extent of quashing and re-conducting the examination if the unfair system is not rectified by the authority concerned at the earliest.

AMSU further announced that it has banned all process of the examination including the examination scheduled for tomorrow and added that the ban will be lifted only when justice is delivered and an understanding is reached between the aspirants, MPSC and AMSU.