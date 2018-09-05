AMSU casts assault slur on NSCN (IM)

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 4: Alleging that around four individuals claiming to be NSCN (IM) cadres threatened and even used offensive and vulgar words against a group of All Manipur Students’ Association (AMSU) volunteers and Manipuri singers, apart from looting all their cash, AMSU has demanded the State Government to take up necessary actions against the culprits involved in the incident within 72 hours or else face intense agitation.

Speaking to media persons at AMSU HQ at DM College campus today, its president Manjit Sarangthem informed that the incident occurred at around 7.40 pm yesterday at Nungba Keithel when the group was returning to Imphal from Silchar after taking part in a freshers meet organised by the All Assam Manipuri Students’ Union (AAMSU).

Informing that the group consisted of 37 AMSU volunteers led by its general secretary Soibam Anil , six members of HAYUM band and 5 singers (both male and female), Manjit said that when they stopped at Nungba Keithel for dinner, four individuals (around 25 years of age) claiming themselves to be NSCN (IM) cadres began threatening and making offensive remarks towards the group.

He added that two of the individuals were masked (with clothes) and at a glance, they did not seem to be carrying any weapons on their person.

Manjit continued that the miscreants, shouted that the area was under the jurisdiction of NSCN (IM) and belonged to the Nagas and vehicles with Manipuri flags have to pay taxes.

They then made all the people on the bus (including the females) come down and stand in a line during which Soibam Anil identified himself and explained that the group had just returned from an event. However, instead of a reply, he got slapped by the miscreants. One of the singers’s mother tried to intervene but instead of backing down, the miscreants announced that they could kill all of them and used other offensive and vulgar words against the group.

They group were detained for around half an hour and their money were even taken from them. But the most disheartening thing was the inability of the people at Nungba Keithel to do anything or intervene, Manjit lamented.

Vehemently condemning the incident, Manjit said that the act perpetrated by the miscreants is the same as insulting the people of Manipur and tagged NSCN (IM) as a terrorist group.

He reasoned that even if NSCN (IM) is in a peace talk with the Central Government, there are many cases of extortion, collection of taxes from transporters and truckers etc by the group along the Highways of the State, apart from various torture and atrocities committed by the group like the murder of Dr Kishan, Rajen and Token.

Demanding the State Government to take up necessary action and book the culprits within 72 hours, Manjit warned that if the Government fails to do so, AMSU will launch intense agitation.

He also warned that the true nature of the NSCN (IM) will be relayed to the MHA.

The matter will also be brought up to NESO level and AMSU will launch a widespread protest regarding the issue, he added.

On the other hand AAMSU has also condemned the assault on AMSU functionaries and artistes of Manipur.

Speaking to media persons at AAMSU HQ in Silchar, its president Pangabam Nilkanta tagged the act as cowardly and questioned the taxes that are being collected by NSCN IM from the passengers of the Imphal -Silchar road on a regular basis.

He asked how NSCN (IM), without the backing of the Central Government, can collect money and harass the people.

Alleging that the unidentified youth also slammed some valley based organisations like AMUCO, UCM, AMSU for protesting against the Framework Agreement, he stated that Nungba is under the territory of Manipur and NSCN (IM) has no right to claim it as their land.

Pointing out that the shameful acts of the NSCN (IM) reveal that they are an uncivilized group, he warned that AAMSU will never remain silent if anybody harasses the people of Manipur.

On the other hand, an FIR has been lodged at Nungba PS in connection with the incident.

SP/NAB today in a statement said that an investigation has been launched into the matter under the supervision of senior officers and maximum efforts are being made to arrest the culprits at the earliest.