AMSU foundation day held

JIRIBAM, Aug 28: The All Manipur Students Union (AMSU), District Committee, Jiribam, observed its 52nd Foundation day, at the conference hall of Jiribam AMSU’s office, today.

Prior to the formal programme, the president of AMSU, Jiribam district committee, Y Sanjiv Singh, hoisted the AMSU flag at the campus in presence of other luminaries.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jiribam, A Shivdas Sharma, president of AMSU, Y Sanjiv Singh, ex presidents of AMSU Jiribam district committee, E Dewan Singh, Ph Gynendro Singh and AAMSU Central Committee, Silchar, Assam, P Nilakanta Singh attended the event as the chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively.