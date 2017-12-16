AMSU protests in front of CM’s office, 17 held

IMPHAL, Dec 15: Decrying alleged failure on the part of the State Government to take up prompt action against attempts by some elements to keep away Tribal Research Institute (TRI) Deputy Director Pikeshwar from the post even though he has been appointed to the same post by Manipur Public Service Commission, AMSU volunteers marched to the Chief Minister’s official residence this afternoon.

As police tried to prevent the student volunteers from staging protest demonstration in front of the Chief Minister’s gate, a confrontation broke out between the two sides.

Later, police rounded up 17 AMSU volunteers including their president Manjit Sarangthem.

Meanwhile, AMSU has threatened to launch violent modes of agitation in case their arrested members are not released without any condition.

Speaking to media persons at their office today, AMSU vice-president Peter Laishram said that they have been protesting since a long time back against denial of appointment order to Ngaseppam Pikeshwar even after completion of police verification.

A large number of AMSU volunteers marched to the Chief Minister’s official residence demanding the Government not to condone wrongful practices.

The way the appointment order of Ng Pikeshwar has been kept frozen is highly condemnable and unjust.

AMSU submitted a few memoranda to the Chief Minister regarding the matter but the student body’s repeated attempts to call on the Chief Minister proved futile.

Peter Laishram decried that girl students who took part in today’s agitation were manhandled and physically assaulted by male police personnel.

If all the student volunteers arrested today are not released at the earliest without any condition, AMSU would launch violent modes of agitation and the Government should be held accountable for such agitation, Peter said.

On being enquired about denial of appointment order to Pikeshwar who has been recommended to the post of TRI Deputy Director, AMSU claimed that TRI informed them that they would take up the matter with the higher authority concerned but the Chief Minister has been refusing to meet AMSU to talk the matter.

The way the Government has been dealing with the matter is highly questionable, he added.