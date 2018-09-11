AMSU reiterates stand

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 10: The All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) has demanded the State Government to nab and punish the culprits involved in the assault on AMSU functionaries on September 3 at Nungba Bazar.

The association has also demanded all those concerned to refrain from making baseless allegations to tarnish the image of AMSU in connection with the incident.

A press release issued by the information and publicity secretary of AMSU today mentioned that the association has complained to the authorities concerned to register necessary FIRs against those people who attempted to tarnish the image of AMSU by making baseless allegations through media. It clarified that the allegation that the AMSU functionaries failed to report the incident at Nungba PS is false and baseless and added that the women and owners of the nearby hotels all witnessed the NSCN (IM) cadres assaulting and looting the AMSU functionaries on the day of the incident.

Claiming that the functionaries did not have the chance to immediately complain to the nearby police station, it conveyed that a written complain was soon submitted to Nungba PS and the matter was relayed to the OC in-charge as well.

On the other hand, AMSU asked if the claim made by those concerned that 7.40 pm is like midnight at Nungba Keithel and all the stores are closed at that said time, then are they implying no one can pass through the area.

It further said that until and unless the State Government destroys all NSCN (IM) designated camps on Manipur soil and punish those involved in the incident AMSU will not back off from its stand. On the other hand, Maharaja Bodhchandra College Students Union and DM College of Science Students Union have also pledged support to all the steps taken up by AMSU in connection with the incident.