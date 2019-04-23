AMSU takes out motor rally till war memorial

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 23 : Volunteers of All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) took out a motor rally to Khongjom War Memorial to pay floral tribute and homage to the brave souls today.

The motor rally was flagged off by AMSU former president RK Itocha from its headquarters office.

Speaking to media persons, AMSU general secretary Ahanthem Bipin said that over 300 volunteers of AMSU participated in the motor rally.

Maintaining that the student organisation has been conducting events related to commemoration of the great forefathers every year, he said that the motor rally has been conducted this year under the theme ‘Shingnabatana Eikhoigi Kangkhul Muthalloi’. The rally also aims to help make the present generation realise their love for the motherland, he added.