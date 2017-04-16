AMSU urges

The All Manipur Students Union (AMSU) has urged the people of the State to take part in the Realization Day observation which will be held tomorrow, conveyed a press release issued by the secretary general of the union.

Appealing to all to refrain from any kinds of celebration, bandhs, blockades etc on the day, it informed that the programme would start with hymns and songs at 2 am, followed by paying of floral tributes to the memorial stones of student martyrs located at Pishum Chingamacha at 10 am. A public meeting would also be held at Manipur College multipurpose hall.

